Derry Girls star shares major update on season three Are you a fan of the coming-of-age sitcom?

Derry Girls star Tara Lynne O'Neill has dropped an update on the future of the much-loved show - and we're seriously excited about it coming back now!

Speaking to The Irish Mirror, the actress who plays Erin's mother Mary in the hit Channel 4 comedy revealed that the third series is set to be released "early next year", with filming set to take place in late 2021.

WATCH: The best moments of Derry Girls season two

"It's happening this year, it's definitely happening this year!" she said. "If we leave it another year, we'll all be old-age pensioners! It will be called Derry Old Ones! No, we're gonna do it this year, so it will be out early next year. We're tied in for the filming date, we're shooting this year."

Like so many television shows, the hilarious comedy written and created by Irish screenwriter Lisa McGee faced a major setback when filming for season three, which was due to originally take place in summer 2020, was postponed due to the pandemic.

Tara Lynne O'Neill, who plays Erin's mother Mary, offered an update on season three

Earlier this year, Nicola Coughlan, who viewers have seen more recently in Netflix hit Bridgerton, took to Twitter to tease fans about the upcoming series, writing: "Honestly the storylines in this series are the best we've ever done so I can't tell you how worth it the wait will have been."

The show, which first aired back in 2018, focuses on a group of school girls (and the 'wee English fella') during the Northern Ireland Troubles. The third series will once again head back to Derry, Ireland, to catch up with Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James and their teenage antics.

While Tommy Tiernan, who plays Gerry in the series, previously told fans during an interview on The Jason Manford Show that series three is set to be the last, creator Lisa McGee has since hinted that this might not be the case. Writing on Twitter back in March 2020, she wrote: "Hi everyone. I'm currently in the thick of writing series three. Who knows that the future holds for The Derry Girls but please don't worry… we are plotting."

