Gardeners' World star Adam Frost's garden is breathtaking - take a look Adam regularly posts photos and videos of his gorgeous garden on social media

Landscape designer and TV personality Adam Frost is passionate about gardens, so it makes sense that his own one is just stunning!

MORE: Monty Don to take a break from Gardeners' World – find out why

The Gardeners' World presenter often films in his gorgeous three-acre backyard in Lincolnshire which he filmed in a clip for Instagram. Watch him take a tour around the beautiful plants and scenery below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gardeners' World's Adam Frost gives a tour of his breathtaking garden

Adam lives in his gorgeous home with his wife Sulina and their four children, along with plenty of pets including a horse, ponies, three dogs and a cat, Ash, who often makes an appearance on his Instagram and Twitter.

The official Gardeners' World account tweeted a hilarious snap of Ash climbing over the sandman while filming, and wrote: "Ash loves to get in on the act when we're filming at Adam's. Just look what happened to our soundman when we tried to film the end of last week's show!#GardenersWorld #CatsOfTwitter."

MORE: Gardener’s World: see Monty Don's own garden

MORE: Gardeners' World's Monty Don hits back at fans for critiquing his garden

Adam is very proud of his stunning garden

Since his garden is so big, Adam has plenty of space to grow fruit and vegetable, including apples and blackberries. He recently shared a clip of his apple tree, writing: "Today’s joy, Harvest time."

According to his website: "Adam cares that his garden designs are about creating personal spaces that people can feel comfortable in, places that actually feel ‘real’, as well as being beautiful.

MORE: Monty Don forced to defend new series of Gardeners' World

He recently shared a video of his apple tree

Speaking about his home to House Beautiful, he said: "We didn’t know how old the house was when we moved in two years ago, but I’ve unearthed a stone dated 1702.

"The property has been extended and added to over the years and the garden has been pared back. I want to return it to its former glory, and have already cleared out the original orchard and restored the yew hedge and robinia grove."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.