Virgin River star reveals huge update on season four Are you a fan of the Netflix show?

Fans of Netflix's heartwarming drama series Virgin River have been eager for updates regarding season four ever the third landed last month – and now, one star of the show has dropped a major hint that the cast and crew could be back filming for new episodes very soon!

MORE: Lucifer releases fresh look at series six - but fans aren't happy about this detail

Tim Matheson, who plays Doc Mullins on the drama series, revealed in a recent interview with Radio Times, that the cast and crew are due to head back to set imminently.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Virgin River's Martin Henderson's watches the show from his boho living room

He told the publication: "Well, Netflix is quite quiet about all that [production updates] – I just hesitate to say anything that they might get upset [about]. My understanding is that it will be like any day now." How exciting!

Netflix are yet to officially announce if season four is on the cards but given the popularity of the series and a few hints from other stars, it seems very likely.

Virgin River fans will also be hoping for more episodes after the huge cliffhanger that came at the end of series three. In the finale, Mel, played by Alexandra Breckenridge, found out she was pregnant. But, the midwife is unsure if her ex-boyfriend Jack is the father, or whether her late husband is the dad, after using his frozen sperm to try and conceive a baby.

MORE: Impeachment: American Crime Story star Beanie Feldstein transforms into Monica Lewinsky

MORE: What's new to Netflix this week? 7 great films and shows to look out for

Series three was hugely popular with fans

The actress herself opened up about the eye-opening storyline, admitting that people under "extreme emotional circumstances" do things when not thinking clearly.

Speaking to E!, she added: "So it kind of makes sense to me that she decides to go through with it, because she doesn't believe that Jack's gonna ever come back to her. If it's not Jack's baby, Jack and Mel are naturally going to have some tough times ahead.

"It would be immensely difficult. That would be extremely challenging, especially for Jack. If he's gonna stick around, if he's devoted to Mel, that's gonna be hard to have a baby that's her dead husband's baby. That's just, like, asking a lot."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.