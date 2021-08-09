Will Aidan Turner star in Sarah Ferguson’s romance novel adaptation?

Sarah, Duchess of York joined Loose Women on Monday to discuss her new romance novel, and she already has a dashing star in mind to play the title character if it is ever adapted into a film!

Chatting to the panellists, Sarah revealed that she would love to see Aidan Turner, who is best known for starring in Poldark, take on the male protagonist of her novel, Her Heart for a Compass. She said: “I think Colin Firth is just phenomenal as Darcy… coming out of the lake. I love James Norton, but Aidan Turner takes the top spot for me. I thought he was brilliant as Leonardo and Poldark.”

So what is Sarah Ferguson’s novel about? The tale follows Lady Margaret Montagu Scott, who escapes her arranged marriage and is banished from polite society, instead travelling to Ireland and America to follow her heart.

Chatting about the novel, she explained: “We [her and co-writer Marguerite Kaye] wrote it during the pandemic, so it was escapism for me to go to my heroine Lady Margaret, who happens to be red-headed, resilient and strong, but of course she gave me the ability to go into 1870 and going on this incredible journey of following your own voice and your own strength.”

The Duke of York's ex-wife has revealed that she has already signed another book deal with Mills & Boon just days after the release of her first novel with the publisher. Talking on Radio 4's Front Row, she said: "People try to put Fergie into a box, or Sarah or the Duchess into a box, saying 'look at her, why is she doing this, why is she doing that?’

"We all have self-doubt. But it was really exciting to grow together in friendship and collaboration and we're both very unified together in this book Her Heart For A Compass. So much so, we've signed our next book deal."

