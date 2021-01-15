This real-life Duchess is just as obsessed with Bridgerton as we are She even has a favourite character

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has revealed that, just like the rest of us, she can't get enough of smash-hit Netflix series Bridgerton.

MORE: Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan's home is full of royal touches – see inside

Speaking to US Weekly, the former Royal said that she has binge-watched the series more than once since it landed on Netflix three weeks ago and wants to ask producer Shonda Rhimes to adapt her own upcoming series of historical romance novels for television too.

"I adored Bridgerton so much that I watched it twice, deliberately. I'm obsessed with it," Sarah said of the steamy period drama starring Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson reveals magical garden at the Royal Lodge Windsor

"I think Daphne is a terrific character, as we see her learning about life. I love the way she learns to use her strong voice. It chimed with me because now is the time for women to speak up."

MORE: Sarah Ferguson just wore her most whimsical outfit to date

MORE: See what the incredible cast of Bridgerton look like out of costume

MORE: Sarah Ferguson's exciting news ahead of Princess Eugenie's baby revealed

Speaking about her first adult novel titled Her Heart For A Compass, which she announced this week, Sarah said: "I definitely will be talking to Shondaland about making [it] into a TV series."

The novel, which will be published on 3 August by Mills & Boon, is a fictional account of the life of the Duchess's great-great-aunt, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott. The story will follow the life of Lady Margaret and incorporate research into the Duchess's heritage as well as draw upon her own unique life journey and experiences.

The Duchess of York says she's watched the series twice

The mother-of-two also shared a rumour she's heard about the show's highly-anticipated second season. "I hear they might be making future series at Sunninghill Park for the next five years, which is my old home," she said of the southern England estate where she lived for the first years of her marriage to Prince Andrew.

After debuting on Christmas Day the period drama, which follows the eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family, quickly climbed to the top of Netflix's top ten most-watched lists in both the UK and US as well as many other countries. While Netflix has not officially renewed the hugely popular series yet, filming for season two is set to begin in March 2021.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.