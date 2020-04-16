Poldark's Aidan Turner as Leonardo da Vinci is the lockdown distraction we need right now - watch Are you looking forward to this new must-watch drama?

Poldark's Aidan Turner is due to be back on our screens soon as the iconic historical figure Leonardo da Vinci, and the first look for the upcoming period drama looks just amazing. This will be the actor's first major role since playing Ross Poldark in the hit BBC series, which concluded back in August 2019. While the eight-part series has yet to receive a release date, we're already adding it to our must-watch list. See the first look clip here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: First look at Aidan Turner as Leonardo da Vinci

READ: Quiz fans convinced of Charles and Diana Ingram's innocence thanks to this one detail

The new series will also star The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore, along with Giancarlo Giannini and Matilda De Angelis. Speaking about the show, co-creator Frank Spotnitz told Variety that he wanted to "really show why he was a genius and have the audience understand what it was that made him so brilliant and radical and centuries ahead of his time… To do that, you need to get really close to his work".