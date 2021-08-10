Love Your Garden's Charlie Dimmock looked so different at start of her TV career The presenter looks amazing!

Charlie Dimmock has been a regular on our TV screens for many years, but nowadays you can find the presenter and garden expert appearing on the likes of Garden Rescue and Love Your Garden.

But back in the day, Charlie was best-known for appearing on another popular garden show. The 53-year-old began her career back in 1997 when she first appeared alongside Alan Titchmarsh and Tommy Walsh on Ground Force.

The programme ran for eight years before it came to an end, making Alan, Tommy and Charlie household names. Here's a throwback to Charlie's early career and what the presenter looked like then and now...

Charlie Dimmock then: early TV career

After studying horticulture and training at the Chelsea Physic Garden, Charlie landed her gig on Ground Force alongside fellow hosts Alan Titchmarsh and Tommy Walsh. Charlie became somewhat of a heartthrob on the show. However, the presenter admitted her newfound fame was something she admitted she didn't expect to happen.

The presenter pictured in her early career

Speaking in 2014, Charlie said: "It was all very silly. I remember Esther Rantzen said to me, 'You'll be referred to as the bra-less one for the rest of your life.'" She added: "People still comment on it to me. Some of them are male fans, some of them are female."

Charlie Dimmock now: Garden Rescue and Love Your Garden

In July 2016, Charlie began presenting new gardening show Garden Rescue. For those unfamiliar with the format, presenters Charlie, Harry and David compete against each other to design a garden for a member of the public.

Nowadays, Charlie can be found on Garden Rescue

Whoever the guest chooses then gets to create the dream outdoor space. The show has proved hugely popular with viewers and has aired weekdays on BBC for over four years.

Charlie Dimmock personal life

Although Charlie is reportedly currently single, the presenter has had her brush with romance in the past. During the early nineties, she met viticulturist John Mushet, with whom she settled down upon returning home.

Charlie pictured with John Mushet

Although John referred to her as "the missus" during their relationship, the pair were never married and split in 2001 after Charlie had a fling with Ground Force microphone operator Andy Simmons.

On the prospects of love in the future, Charlie told the Daily Mail: "I'm too old now, certainly too old for marriage, there's no point. I do think I'm too old now. I can't see anything happening when it comes to romance; somebody would have to really bowl me over. I am quite content without a man in my life."

