Garden Rescue's Charlie Dimmock reveals reason behind 11-year break from TV The 55-year-old used to host Ground Force

Charlie Dimmock has been a regular face on our TV screens for a number of years now and is perhaps best known for giving out handy horticultural tips on BBC show, Garden Rescue.

MORE: Charlie Dimmock reveals whether she will ever return to Ground Force

But did you know that prior to her appearance on the popular daytime programme in 2016, the green-fingered presenter had been absent from screens for 11 years?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Garden Rescue's Lee Burkhill shares new project with his followers

Addressing the reason behind her TV break in a previous interview with RadioTimes.com, Charlie said: "People think that if you're suddenly not on telly, you've stopped working.

"That doesn't happen, because we all have mortgages to pay," she added, laughing.

MORE: Garden Rescue's Charlie Dimmock reveals biggest 'misconception' people have about her

MORE: The stern warning Charlie Dimmock was given during her Ground Force days

"I had been on TV a very long time [1997 to 2005], but I had always been doing other things. Ground Force ran its course. It was of its time. It was good fun, very enjoyable, and it had its run."

Charlie is known for her role on Garden Rescue

She went on to say: "I've been busy. At the end of the day I do have a real job. I'm a gardener. I do garden design. I've been doing a lot of work with dementia homes, at flower shows, giving demonstrations, working on cruises. I've been pootling around doing quite a lot of things."

Before appearing on Garden Rescue, Charlie was known for her presenting role on popular garden show, Ground Force, which she hosted alongside Alan Titchmarsh and Tommy Walsh from 1997 until its cancellation in 2005.

Some reports at the time suggested that the show ended due to disagreements between the presenters. But a few years later, Charlie spoke about the trio's friendship.

Charlie presented Ground Force from 1997 until 2005

Chatting to Warrington Guardian back in 2016, she said: "When we first started filming we were polite to each other for the first two series but by the third series we were like family."

She continued: "My main memory of Ground Force was laughing lots. It was the same team week in, week out, as well as the same production and crew. You know what it's like when you work with a team of people and you get on."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.