America's Got Talent suffered a devastating loss this past week when contestant Nightbirde, who was poised as one of the favorites to win, announced her departure prior to the live shows.

However, she isn't letting her exit keep her spirits down and is continuing to uplift fans with messages of positivity.

On Instagram, the singer, real name Jane Marczewski, shared a picture of one of her tweets in the run up to the premiere of the show's quarter finals on August 10.

The inspirational tweet read, "Don't you want to see what happens if you don't give up," a quote she revealed in one of her interviews that she would think of constantly.

In the caption, she wrote, "This isn’t just about my story, maybe it's about yours too. #seeJaneWin #seeJaneWinAgain #nightbirde."

Nightbirde's comments were flooded with scores of fans relating heartbreaking stories of their own and also sending prayers and positive thoughts to her.

The singer's message was one of resilience and hope

"I'm in the hospital with covid right now. Trying to fight," one fan wrote, with another saying, "Yessss thank you for being my inspiration, you are sooo strong and amazing and we are going to see what happens next."

Many others sent heart emojis aplenty and also wrote stuff like, "Needed to hear this," and, "sending love!" The post even received a like from the official AGT account.

The message came right before the live shows for the competition, which also marks the beginning of the quarter final stages.

Nightbirde became a huge fan favorite following her appearance on the show and was seen by many as a strong contender to win the entire thing.

Nightbirde right after receiving the coveted golden buzzer

She told the audience and judges about her struggles with cancer in the audition round and proceeded to wow everyone with a performance of her original song It's OK. She then received Simon Cowell's golden buzzer and her song even went to number one on iTunes.

The singer then left fans everywhere in utter despair when she announced that she wouldn't be able to compete in the live shows because her health had taken a turn for the worse.

