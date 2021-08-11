A Place in the Sun announces return of former presenter - details

A Place in the Sun always keeps us entertained as it follows house hunters wishing to relocate abroad - and it looks like the good times are going to keep coming, as the show is set to return with brand new episodes this September! We can’t wait!

The Channel 4 series will also welcome back presenter Sara Damergi, who has been helping house-hunters find their dream properties both abroad and in the UK for the last decade. The synopsis for Sara’s first episode reads: “Sara will be pulling out all the stops to find Ally and Ray find their very own Italian retreat before travelling to the stunning region of Umbria to help Beverly change her life forever.”

Sara left the show back in 2014 when she announced that she was pregnant with her first child. The mum-of-two went on to host daytime show Coast Vs Country and presents her own podcast called Lifehackers with her co-star Kerr Drummond.

Sara will be returning to the show

The new series will also feature presenter Danni Menzies, who is house hunting around the beautiful seaside town of Denia on Spain’s Costa Blanca with couple Alison and Brian. The pair have an ideal budget of £160,000 to find an apartment or house with plenty of outside space for them to relax and their two dogs to run around. Will they want any of Danni’s five gorgeous options?

The series will also welcome back to likes of Jasmine Harmen, Jean Johansson, Laura Hamilton, Lee Juggurnauth, Scarlette Douglas and Ben Hilliman, who will be heading to The Canary Islands, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Cyprus determined to help their house hunters find their dream properties.

