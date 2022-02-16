5 A Place in the Sun stars' dreamy weddings: From Jasmine Harman to Laura Hamilton Look back at their big days

When A Place in the Sun presenters Jasmine Harman and Jonnie Irwin are not jet-setting around the world for their jobs, they can often be found at home with their partners.

But have you ever wondered what their wedding days looked like? Take a look back at the dreamy wedding photos and details of Laura Hamiton, Ben Hillman and more stars' big days…

Laura Hamilton's wedding

Laura Hamilton wed broker Alex Goward in 2012, but the Channel 4 presenter announced they split after nine years of marriage in January 2022.

The former couple tied the knot in Surrey and their nuptials featured several nods to their favourite movies. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the time, Laura said: "Alex and I both love film scores. I didn't want something traditional; it didn't feel right. When I heard Ice Dance it sounded magical, then when I found out the name, it was so appropriate."

She described the day as "perfect in every way," with photos showing the bride wearing a strapless Stephanie Allin gown.

Jasmine Harman's wedding

Jasmine Harman married cameraman Jon Boast on 19 June 2009. She shared a photo of the couple on their 11th anniversary and wrote: "Happy anniversary to my darling husband. I admit I did not know until this year that we share our anniversary with a very important day in history: Juneteenth is the day the last slaves in Texas were emancipated in 1865. Even more reason to celebrate." She wore a silk ivory gown with a fluted skirt.

Jonnie Irwin's wedding

Zero Monday morning blues from me after the best weekend marrying the best human. pic.twitter.com/LlIwE8V9GR — Jonnie Irwin (@jonnieirwin) October 3, 2016

Jonnie Irwin married his wife Jessica Holmes on 1 October 2016. He shared an adorable photo of the couple on their big day a few days after and wrote: "Zero Monday morning blues from me after the best weekend marrying the best human." They are now parents to three sons: Rafa, Cormac and Rex.

Jean Johansson's wedding

Happy Anniversary to my bestie and soulmate @JonatanTintin . pic.twitter.com/2DYGYKTKN4 — Jean Johansson (@JeanJohansson) June 14, 2015

Jean Johansson is married to Finnish football player, Jonatan Johansson. They tied the knot on 14 June 2008 and now share a son, Jonathan, who they nickname Junior. Jean posted a photo on their 7th anniversary with the caption: "Happy anniversary to my bestie and soulmate."

Ben Hillman's wedding

Though Ben Hillman has kept his wedding photos private, we do know that he married his wife, Gaby, in 2011. Soon after they said 'I do', they welcomed their first daughter, Hope Blossom, and then their second, Honour Willow.

