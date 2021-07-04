Escape to the Country star Jonnie Irwin shows fans around insane treehouse - and you can stay there! This is seriously impressive!

Jonnie Irwin has shared a tour of an incredible treehouse in Gloucestershire which previously appeared on an episode on Extraordinary Escapes. Giving people a tour of the gorgeous property on Instagram, Jonnie captioned the video: “Revisiting a couple who have built the best tree house I have ever seen. You can stay here too.”

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin reveals incredible transformation at London home

Showing off the house, the father-of-three said: “They told me they build a treehouse. Well, it’s a treehouse but it’s like something quite special that I’ve never seen before, here we go. Look at that!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin gives tour of treehouse

“There’s a nice living room and into the kitchen area, and if you don’t fancy cooking they’ll drop a hamper off to you… there’s a pizza oven outside… If you didn’t want a shower and you fancied a bath - oof, imagine that! Just looking at the stars at night. Pretty special, isn’t it?”

His fans were impressed with the house, with one writing: “Wow fabulous , why don’t you book it as a surprise,” to which he replied: “Are you volunteering to look after my 3 boys???” His follower joked: “@jonnieirwintv sorry wouldn’t have a clue how to do that.”

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton stuns fans with throwback bikini photo

MORE: Escape to the Country's Jonnie Irwin shares rare insight into marriage

Another fan added: “Watched them on ettc today… one of my favourite episodes where they announce they’ve had an offer accepted during the final interview and then out comes the champagne, fantastic that their glamping and treehouse dream has come to fruition.”

Jonnie presents Escape to the Country

According to the website, The Treehouse is “is a romantic couple's space (sorry no pets or kids) and is set in a two-acre private wood, bordering The Hudnalls ancient woodland. You have exclusive use of the woodland site plus access to a wildflower meadow for picnics. It is truly secluded and there are no other guests.”

“It’s been carefully crafted to enable you to connect with the outdoors and totally switch off – without the modern-day distractions of tech devices and TV. Nature cocoons you… the trees are within touching distance and you are surrounded by soft bird song and the rustle of squirrels, deer and badgers busy with their daily duties.” Sounds idyllic! Unfortunately, it looks like the unique stay is fully booked in the coming months.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.