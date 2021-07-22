Escape to the Country's Steve Brown shares incredible personal achievement

Escape to the Country presenter Steve Brown has shared opened up about one of his proudest achievements to date.

MORE: Escape to the Country's Steve Brown makes rare comment on childhood and family

The TV star has revealed that he has been named Honorary Freeman of the Borough of Swale, which is one of the highest honours given in his local community.

While Steve was honoured with the title back in 2018, he only recently opened up about what the award means - and his surprising connection to its previous well-known winner!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind the scenes on Escape to the Country star Jonnie Irwin's HELLO! shoot

Speaking on the podcast Music in My Life, Steve said: "I think that was the first time I've been properly speechless when I was invited to a council meeting - and I wasn't entirely sure why - and I'd gone along and it became clear quite that they were voting me in as a Freeman of the Borough."

MORE: Escape to the Country: Where are ex-presenters of the show now?

MORE: Steve Brown opens up about accident that left him wheelchair-bound in brave interview

Explaining a bit more about what the title means, he added: "Now Freeman of the Borough is the highest award a local council can give. It's a very traditional award and it's something that maybe in the past carried a little bit of weight to it [...] Now its much more a gift of kindness and really just a recognition of your efforts, whether that's the local council or that's for charity or dedication to sport."

Steve was awarded the special recognition back in 2018

The former rugby Paralympian also revealed that not only is he the first person in the Kent area to receive the special recognition for nearly 40 years, he also has something of a connection to the award's previous recipient, Live Aid founder Bob Geldof.

"The last time that the local Freeman of the Borough was given out to anyone in Swale was Bob Geldof and that was in 1981," he told host Laura Wright. "The absolute coincidence of Bob Geldof getting it and then me getting it all those years later, is that he was given in it in the year I was born and he was given it by my granddad who was then mayor [of Swale]."

MORE: Meet Escape to the Country star Steve Brown's family

Steve, who joined the Escape to the Country team in 2019, tweeted about being awarded the title at the time. Alongside an official certificate and a photo of himself holding a plaque, he wrote: "I was blown away this week when made 'Honorary Freeman of the Borough of Swale'. It's a traditional title and highest that can be awarded by Mayor and local council. I was lost for things to say the kind words said by Cllr Alan Horton and Cllr Ghlyn Whelan took me by surprise."

His followers were delighted for him and rushed to the replies to send their congratulations. "Congratulations Steve," one wrote, while another said: "Well done my friend...well done indeed!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.