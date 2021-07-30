Escape to the Country's Nicki Chapman reveals one problem with the BBC show The presenter has worked on the programme since 2002

Nicki Chapman has been the regular face on BBC's Escape to the Country for many years now, so it's safe to say that she knows a thing or two about buying property in new surroundings.

However, the presenter, who has been helping house-hunters achieve countryside-living since 2002, did open up about an issue that she often comes across on the show.

During a recent episode, the TV star explained that showing hopeful couples around areas they've never visited before is a challenge.

After bidding programme contributors Dick and Louise a number of properties in the Cambridge countryside, she said "If I'm honest, it's not the easiest thing in the world showing a couple a county which they really don't know very well."

She added: "But I think what we've achieved over the last few days is a fantastic cross-section of properties to tempt Dick and Louise."

Nicki has been a presenter on the show since 2002

The area itself is not only a tricky aspect of the show to navigate. Nicki also recently revealed that many hopeful home owners make one big mistake when searching for their dream house. Appearing on an episode of new BBC programme, Morning Live, in November, she told hosts Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones: "I think you need to work out what it is that you want."

She added: "If you're flat sharing with three other people and you're working on a laptop on your lap on a tray every single day, you're thinking 'I can't do this for much longer' and that's been the situation for so many people.

"If you are going to the country, I would say, look at it with fresh eyes – what's it like in the winter months? Are you prepared to make an effort and go and join the local community? So look at those things, it is a dream and it is a fantastic dream for so many people, but be realistic because is this your forever home or is it for the next five years?"

