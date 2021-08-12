AGT's Nightbirde makes emotional appearance on show after heartbreaking exit The inspiring singer made an appearance via video link on Wednesday's show

America's Got Talent's Golden Buzzer contestant Nightbirde made a surprise appearance on Wednesday night's show, and it's safe to say it was incredibly emotional.

The inspiring singer - real name Jane Marczewski – spoke to the judges and host Terry Crews via video link after making the heartbreaking decision to quit the show to focus on her health.

Revealing her disbelief at just how many times her audition video had been viewed online, Nightbirde said: "There's not way I would ever have imagined that.

"It's a song I wrote for myself in the middle of the night when I needed those words so bad, and it's beautiful to see the world welcome that song into their own dark night. I'm overwhelmed by it."

Simon Cowell, who was visibly emotional, then went on to tell the singer: "You made the decision rightly so that your health is your priority right now, and when we spoke you feel like you've let people down.

"And I just want to say on behalf of all of us that you haven't let anyone down. Even though you haven't competed you have already won.

AGT's Nightbirde made an emotional surprise appearance on the show

"Your clip has had such an impact on so many people and your courage and who you are, and the most important thing is your wellbeing and your health and your recovery and on behalf of all of us we are sending you our love, our prayers, we can't wait to see you again soon.

"Thank you so much for auditioning on the show and singing a beautiful song."

Heidi Klum chipped in: "I just wanted to say hi too! I love you."

Nightbirde replied: "I can not say thank you enough for the opportunity to share my story and I think we are witnessing such a beautiful picture of the human spirit and the triumph and I think it's restore my faith in humanity a lot to see people coming together just over the fact we all hurt, we all suffer, and we all have the potential to overcome.

Nightbirde has inspired people around the world with her bravery

"It's the most beautiful thing that's ever happened to me in my life."

Viewers watching the show were visibly moved, with many taking to social media to have their say.

"You have helped bring out the best in so many people. Please keep fighting. The world is better with you in it," one wrote on the star's Instagram account, while another wrote: "You are such an amazing human."

A third added: "You are so amazing. To inspire all of us when you are battling something that we hope to never have to face is just so admirable. Praying for you everyday Jane, you are beauty and grace."

Simon told Nightbirde that she was already the winner in his eyes

Nightbirde became a huge fan favourite following her appearance on the show and was seen by many as a strong contender to win the entire thing.

She told the audience and judges about her struggles with cancer in the audition round and proceeded to wow everyone with a performance of her original song It's OK.

She then received Simon's Golden Buzzer and her song even went to number one on iTunes. The singer then left fans everywhere in utter despair when she announced that she wouldn't be able to compete in the live shows because her health had taken a turn for the worse.

