Strictly Come Dancing announces 11th celebrity contestant - and she’s an EastEnders star! We can’t wait to see her take to the dance floor!

Nina Wadia has been announced on Lorraine as the 11th celebrity to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021, and we can’t wait to see her moves!

The actress is famous for starring in the BBC Two sketch show Goodness Gracious Me, Open All Hours spin-off Still Open All Hours - but is perhaps best known for playing Zainab Masood in the BBC soap opera EastEnders, where she won ‘Best Onscreen Partnership’ and ‘Best Comedy’ at the British Soap Awards!

The talented star has also starred in theatre productions including The Vagina Monologues and recently appeared in the live-action film remake of Aladdin. You may have also spotted her on Sunday Morning Live, where she is a regular presenter. The star also received an OBE in the 2021 New Year's Honours List for her services to charity and entertainment. A worthy competitor indeed!

Speaking about the very exciting news, she said: “I've always danced like nobody's watching, so if we blindfold the judges I could actually win Strictly 2021.”

We can't wait to see Nina take to the dancefllor!

The star is joining the likes of Sense and Sensibility star Greg Wise, TikTok star Tilly Ramsay, Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite, McFly musician Tom Fletcher, TV presenter AJ Odudu, CBBC host Rhys Stephenson, Peep Show's Robert Webb, and Dragons' Den investor Sara Davies.

