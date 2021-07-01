Strictly's Janette Manrara looks like a superwoman in her thigh-high boots The dancer stepped out on the red carpet

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara was out on the town for a red carpet event this week - attending the Black Widow premiere on Wednesday evening.

The dancer revealed that she felt like her own superwoman in her outfit for the night, rocking a rented Saint Laurent mini dress from Front Row London with black thigh-high boots from Lipsy London.

MORE: Janette Manrara's home with Aljaz Skorjanec is full of Strictly memories

She wrote in her caption: "[I] felt so sexy, but powerful in this outfit; like I was my own super hero!"

Janette looked gorgeous in her mini dress and boots

Janette added: "It was so AMAZING to be back at a red carpet for a movie premiere! I'm a huge film buff and love going to the cinema... The movie is of course about this incredible @marvel heroine, but there were so many underlying messages about us women finding our own strength and power! I highly recommend watching it!"

Loading the player...



WATCH: Janette and Aljaz announce exciting podcast news

The new It Takes Two host added a fun glittery clutch bag by I Know The Queen to her look, which added a fun comic book touch.

MORE: Janette Manrara reveals dream to become a mother led to big Strictly change – EXCLUSIVE

Plenty of fans reacted to the look, with one writing: "Your handbag is so cute," and another adding: "Beautiful Janette .. love your outfit."

She added a glittery clutch bag to her look

Janette's Strictly friends and co-stars including Oti Mabuse, Nadiya Bychkova and Johannes Radhebe also couldn't resist writing sweet comments.

MORE: Janette Manrara's Ascot outfit has to be seen to be believed

The star is dressed by celebrity stylist Gayle Rinkoff, who also chooses her outfits for her TV appearances - and perhaps will be working with Janette as she takes over the reins from Zoe Ball for the next series of Strictly.



Appearing on BBC Morning Live

Earlier in the week, the dancer looked beautiful in a crisp white mini dress from Karen Millen for an appearance on Jeremy Vine on 5, which she teamed with bold red heels.

And for her segment on BBC's Morning Live on Thursday, Janette looked beautiful in a colourful midi dress and pink shoes, telling fans: "I do love coming into @bbcmorninglive! All smiles and joy w/ such an incredible team! Hope you all enjoyed today's show!"