Maisie Smith has already won Strictly Come Dancing before – get the details The EastEnders actress lifted the Glitterball trophy with Kevin Clifton

Maisie Smith was one of the latest contestants announced to join the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 lineup on Thursday, and said it was a "dream come true" to be given the opportunity to compete on the show.

However, it will not be the first time Maisie has entered the Strictly ballroom. In fact, the EastEnders star has already won the show once before, having competed on the BBC Children in Need Strictly Come Dancing special alongside Kevin Clifton in 2019.

The pair lifted the Strictly Pudsey glitterball together after competing against three of her soap co-stars. But speaking to This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about the win, Maisie said it was an "absolute fluke".

Addressing her dance experience, the 19-year-old added: "I've done a bit of hip-hop and street dance throughout my time but I have no technical ability at all.

Maisie Smith won the Strictly Children in Need special in 2019

"So yeah I feel like I was very lucky on that week. But who knows, I could be the dark horse."

Maisie has already won the support of her former dance partner Kevin, who shared a photo following her announcement with the caption: "My @bbccin champ!!! Go get em @maisiesmithofficial you got this."

Maisie said it is a "dream come true" to compete on the show

However, Maisie won't be able to pair up with Kevin once again following his decision to quit the show after seven years, which he announced this spring.

The actress isn't the first star to have had some Strictly experience prior to competing on the show. In 2010, McFly drummer Harry Judd won the Children in Need Strictly special alongside Ola Jordan, just a year before he went on to win the 2011 series with his dance partner Aliona Vilani.

Meanwhile, Susanna Reid also won the Children in Need special in 2011, two years before she went on to reach the final of the 2013 series with Kevin Clifton. It looks like Maisie could be one to watch!