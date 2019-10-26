Strictly star Emma Barton's net worth revealed The EastEnders actress is partnered with Anton du Beke in the 2019 series of Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing star Emma Barton has been loving every minute of her time on the BBC One show and has been lighting up our screens each week during her dances with pro Anton du Beke. The 42-year-old is no stranger to performing and has enjoyed a successful career both on stage and on the our screens. Arguably, Emma is best known for her portrayal of Honey Mitchell in EastEnders, but has also appeared in shows including Spooks, and stage productions such as Grease, Chicago and Loveshack. But how much is Emma worth? And how did the star make her break in the industry? HELLO! reveals all…

Emma Barton is competiting on Strictly with Anton du Beke

What is Emma Barton's net worth?

Emma's exact earnings aren't exactly clear, but according to net worth websites such as Celebstrendsnow.com. the actress is worth roughly £800,000. The 42-year-old's primary salary comes from her work on EastEnders, where she has played Honey Mitchell since 2005. The soap have never released exact salaries, but it is known that EastEnders pay their regular cast a figure of between £150,000 and £200,000, and Emma is set to rank up her earnings through appearing on Strictly. Each contestant on the BBC One dance show is paid a standard £25,000 for signing up to the show, which will increase to £60,000 should they make the quarter-finals. If Emma is to win, she will take away £100,000 from the programme.

Emma is best known for her role as Honey Mitchell in EastEnders

Emma Barton on EastEnders

Emma first joined EastEnders in 2005 as a 'honey trap' employed by Yolande Trueman to see if her husband Patrick was willing to have an affair. However, Honey confused Patrick for Billy Mitchell and the pair soon started dating, and found out that they were expecting a baby. Emma was then involved in an emotional storyline after Honey gave birth and found out that her baby had Downs Syndrome. At first, Honey rejected her baby, but later began bonding with her daughter after she had a heart operation. Honey and Billy later welcomed another baby, son William, in 2007, but Honey later left Albert Square after finding out that Billy was indirectly involved in an incident that led to Jase's death, and that he was spending his blood money. Honey later returned to Walford briefly in 2014, and has been a permanent fixture in the Square since 2015.

Storylines since her return have included a reconciliation with Billy, Janet being the victim of a hit-and-run, the breakdown of Honey and Billy's relationship for the second time after he cheated on her with Tina Carter, and Honey's new relationship with Adam Bateman. Most recently, Honey has found out that Adam has had an affair with Habbiba Ahmed behind her back, and she is vowing her revenge.

Emma is having a lot of fun dancing with Anton du Beke

Emma Barton's previous dance experience

Emma has been on a number of stage shows where she has showcased her dance skills, including Snow White and Peter Man. She has also appeared in Chicago on more than one occasion where she played lead role Roxie Hart, most recently in 2009. The star previously spoke about the possibility of joining the show back in 2009, but thought that it would be unfair to the other contestants because of her previous dance experience. While touring the UK in stage show Chicago, Emma told Birmingham Mail: "I might consider doing it [Strictly], though after all this time dancing in Chicago, maybe it wouldn't be fair." She continued: "I would feel a bit like I shouldn't take part because I have too much experience." Emma also revealed that she had been approached by the Strictly producers at least once before, but that nothing had ever come of it.

