Strictly Come Dancing’s 12th contestant announced - find out who it is! We can’t wait to see this star put on their dancing shoes

The 12th Strictly Come Dancing contestant for 2021 has been announced! It has been revealed that EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis will be putting on their dancing shoes for the hit BBC show, and we can’t wait to see them in action!

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker jokes about his new Strictly partner

Rose will make history on the show as its first ever deaf contestant. Speaking representing the deaf community, the star said: "To be the first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing is sooooo exciting.. and a little bit scary."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shirley Ballas promises an amazing celebrity line-up

She added: "I hope I will do the deaf community proud and break down more barriers. But I am also very excited to learn an incredible new skill and even better I get to learn whilst wearing beautiful dresses made especially for me!"

Rose will be making history

Rose is best known for her role as Frankie Lewis on EastEnders joining the popular soap last year. She has also appeared in Casualty and Summer of Rockets. We think she'll most certainly be up to their latest challenge!

MORE: Find out more about Strictly star Craig Revel Horwood's partner

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 full line-up

The actress is joining the likes of Sense and Sensibility actor Greg Wise, TikTok star Tilly Ramsay, Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite, McFly musician Tom Fletcher, TV presenter AJ Odudu, CBBC host Rhys Stephenson, Peep Show's Robert Webb, and Dragons' Den investor Sara Davies. But who will be taking home the Glitterball trophy this year? We’ll have to wait and see!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.