Gordon Ramsay reacts to daughter Tilly's surprise Strictly announcement

Gordon Ramsay has spoken out following the news that his daughter Tilly is taking part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The celebrity chef shares five children with wife Tana, with 19-year-old Tilly their youngest daughter. The couple, who were married in 1996, are also parents to Megan, 23, 21-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and little Oscar, two.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, shortly after Tilly's news was made public, Gordon shared Strictly's video unveiling his daughter and wrote: "So proud of this one @tillyramsay youngest dancer ever! Good luck darling @bbcstrictly."

Tilly was the ninth celebrity contestant confirmed for the 2021 series of Strictly. The teen is best known for being a social media star on TikTok, where she boasts 9.5 million followers.

Gordon took to Instagram to share his pride at Tilly

She also presented Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch on CBBC, which saw her cooking and having adventures along with her family, for which she received three Children's BAFTA nominations.

"I'm so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family!" she said of the show. "I'm always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet! I'm going to put my heart and soul into this and can't wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my Dad how it's really done! Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!"

Tilly with her older siblings, Megan, Holly and Jack

Tilly joins the likes of Dan Walker, Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn, Dragon's Den star Sara Davies, CBBC host Rhys Stephenson, Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite, McFly musician Tom Fletcher, Peep Show actor Robert Webb and presenter AJ Odudu, who will all take to the dance floor this series.

This year's show is particularly exciting as Bake Off star John will be part of the first-ever all-male dance pair. Speaking about the historical moment on The Zoe Ball Show last week, John told guest host Matt Lucas: "It's an honour. When they asked me if I'd be interested I just bit their hand off… to see two men and two women dancing together.

John Whaite is set to make history on the show

"It's about intimacy and respect. In our society men are conditioned not to open up and be emotional and I think it'll help with that… I don't think it's sunk in!"

