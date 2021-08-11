Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford reveal ninth Strictly Come Dancing contestant - find out who! We’re so excited to see them on the dance floor

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have revealed the ninth Strictly Come Dancing contestant on This Morning - and we can’t wait to see them take on the iconic dance floor!

Tilly Ramsay is Gordan and Tana Ramsay's daughter, and is best known for being a social media star on TikTok, where she boasts of 9.5 million followers. She also presented Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch on CBBC, which saw her cooking and having adventures along with her family, for which she received three Children’s BAFTA nominations.

Speaking about the show, she said: "I'm most looking forward to the glitz and the glamour!" In a statement, she added: "I’m so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family! I’m always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet! I’m going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my Dad how it’s really done! Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!”

Tilly is the ninth Strictly contestant to be announced in 2021

Tilly will be joining the likes of Dan Walker, Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn, Dragon's Den star Sara Davies, CBBC host Rhys Stephenson, Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite, McFly musician Tom Fletcher, Peep Show actor Robert Webb and presenter AJ Odudu.

This year's upcoming series is particularly exciting as Bake Off star John will be part of the first-ever all-male dance pair. Speaking about the historical moment on The Zoe Ball Show last week, John told guest host Matt Lucas: "It's an honour. When they asked me if I'd be interested I just bit their hand off… to see two men and two women dancing together.

“It's about intimacy and respect. In our society men are conditioned not to open up and be emotional and I think it'll help with that… I don't think it's sunk in!"

