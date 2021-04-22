John Travolta's $5million family home is only accessible via boat The Grease star has listed it for sale

John Travolta owns homes in Maine, Calabasas and Florida – all of which are very different. The Grease star recently listed his beautiful mansion off the coast of Maine for $5million, which was one of his first marital homes with his late wife Kelly Preston.

John and Kelly, who sadly passed away in 2020 from cancer, were newlyweds when they bought the property in 1991, so it no doubt holds lots of memories for John and his children Ella, 21, and Benjamin, ten, and his late son Jett.

Located on the island of Isleboro, the Saturday Night Fever actor's 10,830-square-foot home is only accessible via boat. Take a peek inside…

John's dining room features a long wooden dining table that can seat 12 people on plush cream striped chairs. The green stripes tie in with the patterned carpet, while the walls are painted a vibrant yellow colour.

A large fireplace, a chandelier and candelabra placed on the table adds to the palatial feel of the home.

The downstairs area is very open-plan with several seating areas. In a photo he shared of the family celebrating Christmas, John revealed one of the living rooms has cream carpets, a green velvet sofa and a patterned armchair.

A large log fire was roaring in the background, while a smaller round dining table and craved chairs sat in the corner.

While John has kept the upstairs rooms of his home fairly private, the house listing revealed it is designed with his children in mind.

The entire third floor is a dedicated "magical children’s space complete with four separate themed bedrooms and a full bathroom, a school house, a library, a diner, play equipment and a built-in stage with props."

As well as 20 bedrooms, it is also nestled in acres of trees and boasts a beautiful swimming pool.

