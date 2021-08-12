Benedict Cumberbatch pays tribute to late Sherlock co-star Una Stubbs

Benedict Cumberbatch has paid tribute to his Sherlock co-star and life-long friend Una Stubbs following the sad news of her passing on Thursday.

The actor, who stars in the upcoming espionage thriller The Courier, appeared alongside the late actress in the BAFTA award-winning BBC One television series between 2010 and 2017.

Benedict told HELLO!: "Una was a wonderful, talented, stylish, gentle, joyous and honest friend. A joy to work with, to laugh with and to make laugh. So humble and yet so damn good.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Una Stubbs starred alongside each other in BBC's Sherlock

He continued: "She lit up the room and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky enough to know her, but she will be remembered forever with fondness and love."

The 45-year-old actor has actually known the late actress since he was a young boy, as she had previously worked on films with his mother, Wanda Ventham, who is also an actress.

Una was a close family friend

Una told Woman&Home back in 2016: "I've known Benedict since he was about four years old; I did films with his mother Wanda and we both lived in Kensington at the time, so I'd be out with my pram and Wanda and I would bump into each other. Poor little Benedict would stand there so patiently holding his mother's hand, while we were gossiping in the high street for hours."

On Thursday afternoon, it was confirmed that the actress, who was also known for her roles in Worzel Gummidge, The Worst Witch and EastEnders, had sadly passed away at her home in Edinburgh surrounded by her family.

In a statement released to press, her sons Christian and Joe said: "Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh. We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times."

Her agent added: "We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied, from Till Death Us Do Part to Sherlock, as well as memorable performances in the West End, at the Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend. She was also a highly respected and exhibited artist. We will miss her enormously and remember her always."

