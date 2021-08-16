All you need to know about Celebrity Masterchef's Melanie Sykes From her impressive career to her family, here's what we know...

The kitchen is hotting up thanks to the new series of Celebrity Masterchef. We're loving seeing a variety of famous faces do their best to impress judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode with their culinary skills in order to be crowned the winner of this year's series.

Many celebrities are taking part including The Repair Shop's Will Kirk, Penny Lancaster, Strictly Come Dancing's Johannes Radebe and TV personality Melanie Sykes.

But while viewers get to know the celebrities and their cooking capabilities throughout the series, less might be known about their personal lives. Ahead of Melanie appearing on Monday's episode hoping to bag a place in the next stage of the competition – here's all you need to know about her career and family...

Melanie Sykes family

Melanie was born in 1970 in Ashton-under-Lyne and grew up in a family of five with two sisters. After studying to A-Level, she went on to embark on a career in TV. Melanie then began reporting for The Big Breakfast, and soon cemented herself as a regular face on TV when she began presenting for Today with Des and Mel and various documentaries for the BBC.

Melanie Sykes career

Melanie has had an impressive career thanks to her talent as a broadcaster and radio presenter. She's also enjoyed success on shows like I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2014, where she came in third place. She's also appeared on The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off, in which she was crowned Star Baker, and is no doubt hoping to do just as well on Masterchef!

The 51-year-old is also vocal about causes and campaigns close to her heart. She's the founder and Editor-in-Chief of The Frank Magazine, a publication "for women who date to be a force of nature in a sustainable world."

Melanie is a familiar face on TV screens thanks to her impressive career

Melanie Sykes husband and children

Away from her career in the public eye, Melanie's private life has often been put in the spotlight. In 2001, she married actor Daniel Caltagirone, known for his roles in The Beach, Lock Stock and The Pianist. The couple went on to have two sons together, Roman, who was born in 2002, and Valentino, who they welcomed in 2004.

Seven years after tying the knot, however, it was reported that the pair had split after "growing apart". A year later, their divorce was finalised. Melanie went onto marry her boyfriend, Jack Cockings, in 2013, but the pair then broke up less than a year later. Melanie has since dated actor Steve Coogan and, reportedly, Olly Murs – though their romance was never confirmed by Melanie or Olly. In recent times, she's been in a relationship with Riccardo Simionato.

