Melanie Sykes gave fans some major fitness motivation on Monday! The 50-year-old star took to Instagram with a candid post-workout snapshot as she detailed her morning's exercise. Posing for a selfie in front of her white marble dining table, Melanie looked incredible in a white vest top and grey and yellow shorts as she smiled makeup-free for the camera.

She wrote: "Morning possums! Showing my face & saying hello. Monday morning workout done with @carolinegirvan I really couldn't get my head around an hour long video today so I did 20 mins glutes, 20 mins arms and then a 15 min abs. Breaking it down like this with separate videos sometimes for me gets the job done without feeling overwhelmed.

WATCH: Let's get physical! Royals love a good work-out

"Anyway blah blah blah, sit on your a**e if you want lol each to their own lol #happymonday thanks Caroline you are an inspiration."

In the past, Melanie – a mum to sons Roman, 18, and Valentino, 16 – has spoken out about her love of fitness. As well as yoga, the star also a fan of running and Pilates classes, and she makes sure to exercise regularly.

Melanie shared a post-workout selfie on Instagram

She told Fit & Well magazine: "There are so many women in that age group that don't wear vests because of the tops of their arms. I'd rather work out and wear what I want. It's been a huge confidence and mood booster. It's made the transition into my 40s a lot easier."

Melanie shares her two boys with actor Daniel Caltagirone. The couple were married in January 2001, with Roman born in 2002 and Valentino two years later. It was reported that the pair had separated in July 2008, and they were later divorced in June 2009.

The star shares her two sons with ex-husband Daniel Caltagirone

In 2012, Melanie revealed that her youngest son had been diagnosed with autism at the age of two. In a subsequent interview on ITV's Daybreak, she spoke about her little boy – affectionately known as 'Tino'.

"There are issues such as judging from other people," she said. "Tino looks like a normal child but if he gets overloaded... If in a restaurant there is too much music, or the clatter of cutlery, he will have to get up and hop about. He doesn't realise. I do try and explain to people."

She also highlighted how much joy her son had brought to her life, commenting that people 'always focus on the negative' side of the condition.

"They're very sensitive people but also very funny," she said. "Tino makes me laugh on a daily basis because he says everything how it is. There's no filter."

