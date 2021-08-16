AGT’s Nightbirde shares update with fans following emotional appearance on show

America's Got Talent hopeful Nightbirde has returned to Instagram to share an emotional update with fans.

The singer, real name Jane Marczewski, was poised as one of the favorites to win, but announced her departure prior to the live shows as she battles cancer.

She returned last week and spoke to the judges and host Terry Crews via video link, revealing her disbelief at just how many times her audition video had been viewed online.

Now, the star has shared with fans that she has been praying and working on her relationship with God in the weeks since her diagnosis.

Jane posted a snap of herself painting in the desert, and added a quote from Andy Squyres.

"My life with God has been a complicated one and I can't really say the complications have been entirely my fault," it read.

"I think a fair assessment would be that we've each allowed the other to experience at least some degree of disappointment in our friendship. I've misunderstood him. I'm pretty sure he's always understood me but he hasn't been necessarily vocal about it. It's not easy being friends with people and friendship with God is no different."

Nightbirde has been reconnecting with God

The quote went on to reveal that she was acknowledging that it "is a mistake to presume that a perfect world would be better than a free world".

"Love needs a place to live and grow and prove itself and that can only happen where tragedy is possible," it continued.

Nightbirde became a huge fan favorite following her appearance on the show and was seen by many as a strong contender to win the entire thing. She told the audience and judges about her struggles with cancer in the audition round and proceeded to wow everyone with a performance of her original song It's OK.

Nightbirde was Simon's golden buzzer act

She then received Simon Cowell's golden buzzer and her song even went to number one on iTunes.

But the singer left fans everywhere in utter despair when she announced that she wouldn't be able to compete in the live shows because her health had taken a turn for the worse.

During her return to the show last week, Simon was visibly emotional as he told the singer: "You made the decision rightly so that your health is your priority right now, and when we spoke you feel like you've let people down.

"And I just want to say on behalf of all of us that you haven't let anyone down. Even though you haven't competed you have already won."

