Exclusive: John Torode's wife Lisa Faulkner reveals why their marriage works The couple met on MasterChef in 2010

As Celebrity MasterChef returns to our screens, we take a look at MasterChef stars John Torode and Lisa Faulkner on their ideal date night and the secret behind their happy marriage.

The couple, who co-host ITV's cooking show John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, got together shortly after meeting on Masterchef in 2010. Following their engagement at the end of 2018, the lovebirds said 'I do' in October 2019.

In an exclusive interview, HELLO! spoke to Lisa, who revealed the sweetest details behind their romance…

"We tend to cook pretty much everything from scratch, and it's completely 50/50 over who's cooking," shared Lisa, who also revealed that eating home-cooked meals as a family helps to make their bond stronger. "We always say the kids are so lucky. If we ask them 'what do you want to eat?' Whatever they say, we cook!"

"I don't think there is a secret behind our happy marriage, because it's not a secret," said Lisa.

The couple tied the knot in 2019

"We just have a lot of respect for each other. I like him as well as I love him. I really think he's so handsome. But we give each other time, we give each other space. We look after each other. And I think that's probably what it's all about."

On discussing what her ideal date night would be with her husband, Lisa admitted being wined and dined was the key to her heart.

Lisa recently collaborated with Volvic Touch of Fruits to create the perfect picnic

"Sometimes we'll make a nice steak, and we have a really good bottle of wine and I'll make the dauphinoise and we'll decide to watch a movie. I love those nights. And actually, I prefer John's cooking – so let's say my ideal date night would be that!" said Lisa.

Lisa already had an adopted daughter, Billie, when the couple started dating, while John has four children from a previous relationship.

Lisa and John enjoy cooking at home together

Revealing the family are happy in their London home, Lisa explained that lockdown was the perfect time to make their garden an oasis of calm. "We're so happy in our home. John has done the whole garden – and really, the garden is amazing."

