Grace and Frankie: viewers have same bittersweet reaction to new episodes

Grace and Frankie fans had a delightful surprise after four episodes of the hit show landed on Netflix without any warning in mid-August. Although viewers were delighted to have season seven finally available (well, half of it), plenty took to Twitter to share their bittersweet reaction to the show.

One person wrote: "I only watched the first episode of the last season of #GraceAndFrankie and I'm already so so sad at the idea that this is the last time I'll see new adventures of my girls but I'm more in love than ever.” Another added: “I am NOT mentally prepared to start the final season of my favourite show HOW have they just sprung the first 4 episodes on us, I’m a mess!!”

A third person wrote: “Me seeing the new #GraceAndFrankie episodes pop up on my Netflix home page! I’m literally crying in a corner I’ve missed them so much.”

Have you ever watched the beloved show? The synopsis reads: “In Grace and Frankie, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as two women whose lives are suddenly turned upside down when their husbands reveal they are gay and leave them for each other.

"Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, they form an unlikely bond to face an uncertain future together and discover a new definition of ‘family,’ with laughter, tears and plenty of mood enhancers along the way.”

Our favourite ladies are back!

Lily and Jane opened up about why this season would be the show’s last. After the show confirmed it would be finishing with season seven back in 2019, they released a statement to Variety which read: "We're equally thrilled and heartbroken that Grace and Frankie will probably be back for its seventh, however final, season.

"We're so thankful that our show has been in a position to deal with issues that have connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well! We'll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as most of the fans will, but we will still be around. We've outlasted so many things - just hope we do not outlast the world."

