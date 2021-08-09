Holly Willoughby breaks silence after missing Ant McPartlin's wedding The This Morning star took to Instagram

Holly Willoughby might not have attended Ant McPartlin's wedding to Anne-Marie Corbett on Saturday, but the happy couple were in her thoughts.

The This Morning star was among those to comment on a photo of the newlyweds shared on Ant and Dec's official Instagram account. "Congratulations," Holly wrote, adding four red love hearts.

The sweet snapshot shows Ant and Anne-Marie stood outside the church after exchanging their vows. Ant can be seen punching the air in happiness while his new wife beams for the camera. "Mr and Mrs McPartlin!!" the caption reads.

Amanda Holden - who was also unable to attend the ceremony - was quick to react, posting a clapping hands emoji and two love hearts. "Ahhhhhh, congratulations!!!" wrote Emily Atack, while Davina McCall shared a series of raised hands.

Holly was among those to comment on a snapshot of the newlyweds

Cat Deeley, who attended the wedding with her husband Patrick Kielty, also commented, writing: "What a beautiful day," along with four red love hearts, while Phillip Schofield added: "That was such a wonderful day, so happy the sun shone on you both. Congratulations and thank you!"

Ant was supported by best friend Dec on his wedding day

Ant and Anne-Marie were married at St Michael's Church in Heckfield in front of family and friends, including Ant's close friend and TV partner Declan Donnelly.

The couple were first pictured together in March 2018 before getting engaged in December 2020, when the presenter gave his bride-to-be a gorgeous four-carat diamond ring. Anne-Marie is Ant's former personal assistant, who worked for the same management company as Declan's wife Ali Astall for ten years.

Ant and Anne-Marie were married at St Michael's Church in Heckfield

Just weeks after their engagement, the I'm A Celebrity host talked about getting down on one knee over Christmas 2020. He told Digital Spy magazine: "It was a lovely way to end the year. I’m a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely."

