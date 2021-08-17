Ruth Langsford started her week off on a high! The This Morning star took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate a special moment with her fans - and she was quickly inundated with support.

Ruth, 61, shared a short video taken immediately after she completed the Couch to 5K challenge. Still dressed in her workout gear, the star's delight was evident as she celebrated her achievement.

"Yaaaay! Did it!! GRADUATION feels good!" she wrote in the caption. "Just shows what a great programme @couch_2_5k is….

"I can't believe I've gone from struggling to run for more than a minute to running for 30 mins non-stop. I've realised how important positive, mental attitude is for me…I literally have to talk myself through every run, 'Come on Ruth, you can do this!'

Ruth has been focusing on her fitness - with impressive results

"I've had a few fails and a small muscle strain along the way but I managed to get back on it as soon as I could. Thank you to all my lovely running mates who've encouraged me all the way and all of you for your messages of encouragement, I really appreciated them. And thank you @thesarahmillican …your dulcet tones kept me going when I felt like giving up."

Ruth concluded: "If you're still on the programme keep going! You've got this!! Def deserve a gin this evening I think!! #runwithruth #couchto5k."

Ruth's friend Gok was among those to congratulate the star

Gok Wan was among the first to comment. "Super proud of you darling!!" he wrote. "Enjoy your success you've worked hard for it! Massive love babes x." Lisa Snowdon, meanwhile, added: "Wooooo hoooo! Good bloody work! Time for a glass of wine!"

Gaby Roslin shared a series of clapping hands emojis, adding, "Well done lovely!" and Ruth's This Morning co-star Juliet Sear said: "You are awesome Ruth, well done!!!"

Ruth with husband Eamonn and their son, Jack

Ruth's fans were also quick to applaud her efforts. "Fantastic Ruth! You're a 5K champ now!" one told the presenter, with a second noting: "Well done! You have motivated me to start again and complete it…"

