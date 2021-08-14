This Morning star marries in stunning ceremony at Downton Abbey’s Highclere Castle - details Congratulations Clodagh and Harry!

Congratulations are in order for This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna and her partner Harry Herbert, who married on Friday in a stunning ceremony at Highclere Castle – otherwise known as the fictional Downton Abbey.

The castle is also the birthplace as Harry, who is the Queen's godson and the grandson of the Earl of Carnavon.

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, Clodagh looked beautiful in a lace dress, which featured a floral white design, a V-neckline and elbow-length sleeves.

Meanwhile, Harry was looking incredibly formal in a suit which featured a cream waistcoat and vertical-striped trousers.

Clodagh has frequently impressed fans with her appearances on This Morning, and she also writes a column for the Evening Standard.

The wedding was a traditional church wedding, and Harry steered himself and his new bride out of the venue in a horse-drawn carriage.

The couple met in 2017

On top of the guest list was Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore and her husband Iain Stirling. Laura looked incredible in a one-shoulder dress with some black and pink lace fabric.

Iain turned up in a traditional green tartan kilt, as well as a navy waistcoat and blazer.

Also in attendance was George Osborne, the former editor of the Evening Standard and former Chancellor of the Exchequer under David Cameron.

Clodagh and Harry first met in 2017 at a Fortnum & Mason lunch, where they were introduced by some mutual friends.

The couple confirmed their engagement in October, and the bride has previously described her new husband as one of the "kindest people" she'd ever met.

Laura Whitmore was one of the guests in attendance

Harry's father, Henry Herbert, was a very close friend of the Queen, and was often referred to as 'Porchie', a nickname derived from his official title of Lord Porchester.

Henry was the racing manager for her Majesty from 1969, a role he kept until he passed away in 2001. His son-in-law, John Warren, succeeded him as racing manager.

