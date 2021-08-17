Will Kirk's latest honeymoon snap sparks confusion among fans The Repair Shop star got married earlier this month

Will Kirk is currently making his fans (and us) sufficiently envious by showing off some incredible honeymoon snaps from his time in Mykonos with his new wife, Polly Snowdon.

But it seems that some of his followers have picked up on one surprising element in particular from his latest post.

The Repair Shop star shared some new images on his Instagram on Monday evening, when one fan noticed that his wedding ring was noticeably absent. "Left your wedding ring by the sink?" they asked, adding: "Suppose you haven't had long to get used to wearing it yet!"

Will is enjoying his honeymoon in Mykonos

Another responded with their theory on the matter: "They have been together 11 years. I think Will may have been wearing a wedding band surreptitiously with his pinky ring for a long time. This was a British tradition in oldentimes."

A third comment from the concerned follower read: "I noticed that previously but thought they had new ones made and he had swapped the signet ring to his right hand. I am also aware that I sound like a deranged fan! I'm not, just observant.

"My husband chose not to wear a wedding ring as it interfered with his job of working with his hands. Thought Will may be doing the same."

Meanwhile, the TV star has been receiving plenty of well-wishes and congratulatory messages from his loyal fanbase after tying the knot with Polly in a gorgeous ceremony last week.

The Repair Shop star is sharing plenty of snaps from their time away

The craftsman and presenter looked very dapper on his big day, rocking a blue suit, white shirt, and burgundy shoes. His bride, meanwhile, was positively radiant in a beautiful white gown with lace sleeves and a V-neckline.

One photo showed the couple walking down the aisle after exchanging vows, with their elated wedding guests throwing confetti over the newlyweds.

Fans were naturally delighted for the Repair Shop star. One person commented: Aww lovely photos Will. Congratulations to you both xx." A second wrote: "Gorgeous scenes, congratulations pal - so pleased for you both xx."

