The Repair Shop star Will Kirk shares rare private snaps of gorgeous honeymoon 

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has shared the first snaps from his gorgeous honeymoon - after having to wait a whole year before tying the knot with his partner, Polly, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing gorgeous photos on Instagram from their trip to Mykonos, Greece, Will wrote: “A Saturday in Mykonos well spent, featuring Negrito and [watermelon] #ubudmykonos #mykonos #mykonosgreece.” The pictures included a snap of Will lounging by the stunning pool, a beautiful fruit platter full of banana, watermelon and kiwi, and the hotel’s gorgeous pet pooch, Negrito!

Will previously gave a glimpse into his romantic honeymoon by sharing a sneak peek at their sun-soaked destination. In the photo, a private pool could be seen from their shady hotel room - and we’re ready to book our tickets to go on holiday there ourselves!

Speaking about their trip, one person commented: “Do you Love the food??!!! I love Greek food” to which Will replied: “It's wonderful!” Another person added: “Looks stunning. Hopefully the T- shirt tan lines will be gone soon. Best remain without one l say.”

Will took a snap of a pet pooch on their honeymoon

Will confirmed the exciting news that he and Polly had finally said ‘I do’ to his Instagram followers by sharing some gorgeous photos from the beautiful ceremony to his grid.

We need to visit this hotel!

The star looked incredibly handsome on his big day in a blue suit. His bride was radiant in a beautiful white gown with lace sleeves and a V-neckline. One photo showed the couple walking down the aisle after exchanging vows, with their elated wedding guests throwing confetti over the newlyweds. Captioning the loved-up snaps, Will wrote: "The best day of my life. Thank you to all who attended and to those that helped to make it happen."

