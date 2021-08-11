The Repair Shop's Will Kirk jets away on romantic honeymoon with new wife Polly The newlywed shared a peek at his sun-soaked honeymoon destination

The Repair Shop's Will Kirk may be appearing on screens tonight for a brand new episode of the heartwarming restoration programme but in real life, the TV star is enjoying some much-deserved time away from the show.

MORE: The Repair Shop star Will Kirk's home with new wife is not what you'd expect

Following their big day last week, the TV star and his wife Polly Snowdon have jetted off to the glamorous Greek island of Mykonos to celebrate their first week of married life.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Will gave a glimpse into his romantic honeymoon by sharing a sneak peek at their sun-soaked destination. In the photo, a private pool could be seen from their shady hotel room.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk opens up about fiance and cancelled wedding

With crystal clear waters and rolling hills in the background, it certainly looks like an idyllic spot for a relaxing getaway following their long-delayed big day.

MORE: Meet the experts of BBC's The Repair Shop

MORE: Will Kirk melts fans' hearts with latest photo after wrapping filming for The Repair Shop

Will and Polly finally tied the knot on Friday 6 August 2021, after being forced to postpone their wedding last year amid the pandemic. The restoration expert confirmed the exciting news to his Instagram followers by sharing some gorgeous photos from the beautiful ceremony to his grid.

Will shared a snap from his honeymoon with new wife Polly

He looked very dapper on his big day, rocking a blue suit, white shirt, and burgundy shoes. His bride, meanwhile, was positively radiant in a beautiful white gown with lace sleeves and a V-neckline. One photo showed the couple walking down the aisle after exchanging vows, with their elated wedding guests throwing confetti over the newlyweds.

Many of Will's The Repair Shop co-stars attended the ceremony

A second, black and white photo saw Will with his arm affectionately around his wife's shoulder as they prepared to sign the register. Another image sees the couple standing outside, with Will planting a kiss on his new wife's head while they lovingly embrace.

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares rare photo of fiancée for special reason

Captioning the loved-up snaps, Will wrote: "The best day of my life. Thank you to all who attended and to those that helped to make it happen."

Many of Will's The Repair Shop co-stars were in attendance, including Jay Blades, Suzie Fletcher, and Kirsten Ramsay who left the workshop to don their glad rags and celebrate the happy couple's big day.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.