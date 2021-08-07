The Repair Shop's Will Kirk finally weds fiancée one year after postponing wedding The Repair Shop star shared gorgeous photos on Instagram

Congratulations to Will Kirk and his fiancée – who finally tied the knot after being forced to postpone their wedding last year amid the pandemic.

The Repair Shop star posted some gorgeous photos from the "best day" of his life on Friday, revealing his beautiful bride for the first time in the process.

Will has not revealed his wife's name and up until their wedding day, she has only been seen once in a post on his Instagram Stories to mark the day she became a doctor.

WATCH: The Repair Shop leaves guest in tears after Will Kirk's impressive repair

The TV star looked very dapper on his big day, rocking a blue suit, white shirt, and burgundy shoes. His bride, meanwhile, was positively radiant in a beautiful white gown with lace sleeves and a V-neckline.

One photo showed the couple walking down the aisle after exchanging vows, with their elated wedding guests throwing confetti over the newlyweds.

A second, black and white photo, saw Will with his arm affectionately around his wife's shoulder as they prepared to sign the register. Another image sees the couple standing outside, with Will planting a kiss on his new wife's head while they lovingly embrace.

Will and his new wife finally wed after delaying their wedding

Captioning the loved-up snaps, Will wrote: "The best day of my life. Thank you to all who attended and to those that helped to make it happen."

Fans soon flooded the comment section of the post with congratulatory messages, with many commenting on how beautiful the couple looked on their special day.

Will and his wife were due to get married last August but were forced to postpone their big day due to COVID-19 restrictions. Chatting on Lorraine last September, the TV personality confirmed his engagement for the first time during a discussion on how he had been keeping busy during the lockdown.

He said: "I've been putting up lots of shelves, the lovely fiancée has been keeping me very busy! We were supposed to be getting married in August and unfortunately, that didn't happen, so we're going to get married next year. Yes, I've been kept busy!"

