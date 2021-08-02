Jay Blades melts fans' hearts with never-before-seen photos of The Repair Shop family The BBC presenter is close to his co-stars

One of the things that gives BBC's The Repair Shop its charm is the obvious bond between the presenters and experts.

And it seems that the closeness goes beyond the show, with stars like Will Kirk, Jay Blades and Suzie Fletcher all building a strong friendship off screen – which is often displayed on social media.

Jay, who fronts the show, shared a number of lovely, previously unseen photos to his Instagram over the weekend and melted his fans' hearts in the process.

The presenter wrote a fitting caption to accompany the post: "THOUGHT OF THE DAY. Good friends are like stars. You don't always see them, but you know they're always there!"

The collection of images then showed a number of familiar faces from the BBC programme smiling for the camera including Will, Suzie and Steve Fletcher. Other snaps showed moments from behind-the-scenes of the show, as well as a couple showing the production crew working hard.

The Repair Shop team have a close bond

Jay's followers were quick to comment on his heartwarming post. One said: "Sincere friends know when to be around without having to ask. They see signs when others don't, they know what to say and what not to say. Just being there is all it needs. Enjoy your day Jay."

Jay also shared some pictures of the crew

A second wrote: "Fabulous picture of a very close team. Great team, great people," while a third commented: "Brilliant to see The Repair Shop family back together!"

The team recently got back together to begin filming for the new series and expert Will couldn't wait to let fans know. The woodwork restorer made the announcement on Instagram last month, writing: "Sun shining and back filming a new series... What more could we want?"

Are you a fan of the BBC show?

However, Will may need to take a little break from the show's schedule this month as he is due to get married! The presenter shared the news last month on his other BBC show, Morning Live, that he and his fiancée are due to finally tie the knot after postponing their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic. Congrats, Will!

