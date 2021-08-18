BREAKING: Comedian Sean Lock dies aged 58

Comedian Sean Lock has very sadly passed away from cancer, his agent has confirmed. He was 58. He was best known for his stand-up comedy, and appeared in shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, 15 Storeys High and The Last Leg.

A statement from his agent to PA read: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy. Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children.

"Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time." His good friend, fellow comedian Lee Mack, was among those to pay tribute to him, writing: "I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heart-breaking. A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much." Fans have flooded to social media to speak about the comedian, with one writing: “This is so sad, what a guy.”

Sean has passed away aged 58, his agent has confirmed

Another added: “No age at all. Made me laugh on many an occasion with his bra d of comedy that was somewhat unique. Thoughts with family and friends.”

