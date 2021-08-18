Rachel Riley releases statement following death of Countdown co-star Sean Lock The pair appeared on 8 Out of 10 Cats does Countdown together

Rachel Riley has expressed her devastation following the tragic news that comedian and panel show legend, Sean Lock, has died at the age 58 following a battle with cancer.

Sean was a regular alongside Rachel on Countdown's comedy spin-off show, 8 Out of 10 Cats does Countdown, for a number of years.

In a post on shared on Twitter, Rachel retweeted a video first posted in 2019 of Sean's brilliant humour from the show, along with a caption outlining some of his iconic jokes, adding: "And so much more that's had us crying with laughter."

She added: "Devastating news today. A huge loss to comedy. Thoughts with Sean's wife, kids and nearest and dearest. He will be missed by so many."

The TV star then retweeted a second video from the 8 Out of 10 Cats official Twitter, captioned with a laughing face and broken heart emoji.

The news of Sean's death was confirmed on Wednesday morning. A statement from his agent to PA read: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock.

"He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy. Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children.

"Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time."

Sean Lock was a regular on 8 Out of 10 Cats does Countdown

Jimmy Carr, who also worked with Sean on Cats does Countdown and 8 Out of 10 Cats, wrote on Twitter: "Brutal news about Sean Lock today. I loved him. I'm watching clips of him right now - laughing & crying. I'll miss him so much."

Many other big names from the world of TV and comedy have expressed their feeling of loss and sadness at the news. Fellow stand-up and panellist Lee Mack said: "I've known this day was coming for some time, but it's no less heart-breaking. A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much."

Comedian Bill Bailey wrote on Twitter: "It's heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock, he was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family."

David Baddiel added: "Devastated to hear about Sean Lock. He toured with Newman and Baddiel on our last show together. One of the funniest men I ever knew."

