NCIS season 19: everything we know so far Returning and exiting stars, airdate, plot and more

Series 18 of NCIS ended on a cliffhanger like no other, and we're already counting down the days until we can check back in with our favourite special agents!

But when can we expect more episodes of the addictive drama and who's going to be in the cast? We've done some digging and here's everything we know so far about the next season of NCIS...

WATCH: NCIS star Mark Harmon opens up about his favourite memories on set

What will happen in season 19 of NCIS?

The plot of season 19 remains firmly under wraps for now, although producer and showrunner Steven D. Binder has teased while the team haven't "shot a single frame quite yet," it is already "shaping up to be one of the best seasons yet."

Speaking to Deadline, he added: "Going into season 19, we are excited to have new characters and stories to tell that adds to and reenergizes the world we've come to love over the 400+ episodes."

Who will star in season 19 of NCIS?

Viewers can expect something of a shakeup when the show returns. While long-running stars Maria Bello and Emily Wickersham bowed out in the last season, two new faces are set to join the cast.

The Good Fight and Chicago Fire actor Gary Cole and Hawaii Five-0's Katrina Law have been named as series regulars. While details about Gary's character, Special Agent Park, are not being released, Katrina was introduced as REACT agent Jessica Knight in the penultimate episode of season 18.

Questions remain about Mark Harmon's involvement in season 19

A question remains about how much involvement Mark Harmon will have in the new series. Having appeared in every single episode of the show since 2003, the 69-year-old actor is one of the longest-serving American TV stars - and is reportedly hoping to take a step back. Insiders close to the CBS drama report that he will only make a few appearances throughout the season, although this has not yet been confirmed.

However, fans can rest easy knowing that Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray, Brian Dietzen, Rocky Carroll and Diona Reasonover are all set to reprise their roles on the new season.

When will season 19 of NCIS air?

A premiere date for the new season of NCIS has not yet been announced by CBS. Viewers can expect to see the show as part of the network's fall line-up, although it's not known whether the show will be pushed back to November like last year due to the pandemic or return to its usual start date of mid-September. Keep checking back here as we'll be sure to update this page as soon as a date has been set!

What else is there to know about season 19 of NCIS?

Viewers might want to put this one in the diary! After 18 years of holding down CBS's 8pm Tuesday slot, the show is set to air at a new time on a different night. Starting with season 19, NCIS will air on Monday nights at 9pm where it will lead into new spin-off series NCIS: Hawai'i.

