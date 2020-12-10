Strictly's Amy Dowden and JJ Chalmers have sweetest reunion following exit from show The couple exited the competition last Sunday

Amy Dowden and JJ Chalmers left the Strictly Come Dancing competition on Sunday and despite now being miles away from each other, they are finding ways to continue their friendship.

MORE: Strictly's Amy Dowden breaks silence following JJ Chalmers' controversial exit

On Wednesday, the professional dancer shared the sweetest Instagram Story, showing her FaceTiming JJ Chalmers, who is now back with his family, and a very special guest – his daughter Hayley!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy reveals sadness over cancelled wedding

"Look at those happy faces @jj.chalmers!!!" Amy wrote across the image, which showed a very happy JJ posing next to his four-year-old daughter, who can be seen wearing a cute headband featuring Pudsey's ears. On the top corner of the photo, Amy can also be seen smiling at them.

Both JJ and Amy have spoken wonders about each other since leaving the competition, with the former Marine calling Amy his "hero".

MORE: Exclusive: Strictly star JJ Chalmers reveals Prince Harry is 'immensely proud' of him taking part

READ: Strictly's Amy Dowden's dream wedding to Ben Jones - all the latest details

In a special tribute following the results on Sunday, he wrote on Instagram: "@amy_dowden I honestly can't find the words. You are more than a friend, you are my hero. I have learned far more than how to dance from you. Witnessing your talent, mindset and compassion up close, has been a privilege."

Amy Face Timed JJ and his daughter Hayley

Amy also shared a heartfelt message about the father-of-two, writing: "@jj.chalmers My lovely partner! I've honestly had the best time! Every single day leaving with a smile on my face but most importantly so proud of you and honoured to have been your partner to share this beautiful journey with!

"You have taught me so much which I will remember forever! What you produced on that dance floor should have been impossible, you pushed boundaries and challenged yourself which inspired me and the nation and no one can take that away from you!"

Giving a special mention to his family, she added: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I know you and your beautiful family will always be in my life and this is just the start of a lovely friendship! Thank you JJ!!!"