The shopping edit: Giovanna Fletcher's favourite back to school products

Giovanna Fletcher reveals her must-buy back to school products. From backpacks to uniform, shoes to stationary, you'll want to add these back to school essentials to your shopping basket.
It's almost time to go back to school and with September fast approaching, our guest editor Giovanna Fletcher has created the ultimate shopping guide. From the best uniform buys to colourful pencil cases, novelty stationery to homeschooling must-haves, the mum-of-three is taking the new term in her stride!
Not sure where to start? Follow Giovanna's list and tick off each classroom essential as you go – happy shopping!
A cute idea to kick things off...
Back to School Photo Booth Frame, £12.99, Amazon
Giovanna Fletcher's top 10 back to school essentials:
Toddler Nike Court Black Strap Trainers, £22.99, Deichmann
Clarks Children's Etch Craft Mary Jane School Shoes, £40, John Lewis
M&S White Cotton Polo Shirts (3 Pack, 4-14 Years), £7, Ocado
M&S Grey Boys Skinny Leg School Trousers (4-14 Years), £11, Ocado
M&S Navy Girls Crease Resistant School Skirts (6-13 Years), £10, Ocado
Positive Worded 12 Jumbo Colouring Pencils Tube & Sticker Art Pack, £9.95, Stib
Roarsome Dinosaurs Pencil Case, £6.50, Sass & Belle
Safari A4 Sketch Pad, £6, Sass & Belle
Unicorn Lunch Bag, £14.95, Joules
Personalised Dinosaur Backpack, £14.99, Very
Giovanna Fletcher's best back to school accessories:
Shelby the Shark Wooden Pen, £4.50, Sass & Belle
Pastel Gel Pens (Pack of 8), £7.50, John Lewis
Tinc Macaroon Erasers (Set of 6), £4, John Lewis
Helix Oxford Splash Stationery Set, £14.50, Amazon
Casio FX-83GTX Pink Scientific Calculator, £14.99, Argos
Giovanna Fletcher's homeschool edit:
Cath Kidston Mug, £9.99, Very
Grimm's Rainbow Toy (6 Piece), £24.95, Scandiborn
Hop & Count Hopscotch Rug, $37.79, Melissa and Doug
Melissa & Doug Band-in-a-Box, £21.60, Amazon
Caterpillar Xylophone, $14.99, Melissa and Doug
Orboot Earth Interactive AR Globe, £44.99, PlayShifu
