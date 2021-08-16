The shopping edit: Giovanna Fletcher's favourite back to school products

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's almost time to go back to school and with September fast approaching, our guest editor Giovanna Fletcher has created the ultimate shopping guide. From the best uniform buys to colourful pencil cases, novelty stationery to homeschooling must-haves, the mum-of-three is taking the new term in her stride!

Not sure where to start? Follow Giovanna's list and tick off each classroom essential as you go – happy shopping!

A cute idea to kick things off...

Back to School Photo Booth Frame, £12.99, Amazon

Giovanna Fletcher's top 10 back to school essentials:

Toddler Nike Court Black Strap Trainers, £22.99, Deichmann

Clarks Children's Etch Craft Mary Jane School Shoes, £40, John Lewis

M&S White Cotton Polo Shirts (3 Pack, 4-14 Years), £7, Ocado

M&S Grey Boys Skinny Leg School Trousers (4-14 Years), £11, Ocado

M&S Navy Girls Crease Resistant School Skirts (6-13 Years), £10, Ocado

Positive Worded 12 Jumbo Colouring Pencils Tube & Sticker Art Pack, £9.95, Stib

Roarsome Dinosaurs Pencil Case, £6.50, Sass & Belle

Safari A4 Sketch Pad, £6, Sass & Belle

Unicorn Lunch Bag, £14.95, Joules

Personalised Dinosaur Backpack, £14.99, Very

Giovanna Fletcher's best back to school accessories:

Shelby the Shark Wooden Pen, £4.50, Sass & Belle

Pastel Gel Pens (Pack of 8), £7.50, John Lewis

Tinc Macaroon Erasers (Set of 6), £4, John Lewis

Helix Oxford Splash Stationery Set, £14.50, Amazon

Casio FX-83GTX Pink Scientific Calculator, £14.99, Argos

Giovanna Fletcher's homeschool edit:

Cath Kidston Mug, £9.99, Very

Grimm's Rainbow Toy (6 Piece), £24.95, Scandiborn

Hop & Count Hopscotch Rug, $37.79, Melissa and Doug

Melissa & Doug Band-in-a-Box, £21.60, Amazon

Caterpillar Xylophone, $14.99, Melissa and Doug

Orboot Earth Interactive AR Globe, £44.99, PlayShifu

