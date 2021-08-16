﻿
giovanna-fletcher-colorama

The shopping edit: Giovanna Fletcher's favourite back to school products

Get organised with the celebrity mum's school essentials

Megan Bull

It's almost time to go back to school and with September fast approaching, our guest editor Giovanna Fletcher has created the ultimate shopping guide. From the best uniform buys to colourful pencil cases, novelty stationery to homeschooling must-haves, the mum-of-three is taking the new term in her stride!

Not sure where to start? Follow Giovanna's list and tick off each classroom essential as you go – happy shopping!

A cute idea to kick things off...

b2s-frame

Back to School Photo Booth Frame, £12.99, Amazon

Giovanna Fletcher's top 10 back to school essentials:

nike-boys-school-shoes

Toddler Nike Court Black Strap Trainers, £22.99, Deichmann

john-lewis-girls-shoes

Clarks Children's Etch Craft Mary Jane School Shoes, £40, John Lewis

polo-shirts

M&S White Cotton Polo Shirts (3 Pack, 4-14 Years), £7, Ocado

school-trousers

M&S Grey Boys Skinny Leg School Trousers (4-14 Years), £11, Ocado

school-skirt

M&S Navy Girls Crease Resistant School Skirts (6-13 Years), £10, Ocado

Stib-Minis

Positive Worded 12 Jumbo Colouring Pencils Tube & Sticker Art Pack, £9.95, Stib

dinosuar-pencil-case

Roarsome Dinosaurs Pencil Case, £6.50, Sass & Belle

sketch-pad

Safari A4 Sketch Pad, £6, Sass & Belle

unicorn-lunchbox

Unicorn Lunch Bag, £14.95, Joules

roarsome-backpack

Personalised Dinosaur Backpack, £14.99, Very

Giovanna Fletcher's best back to school accessories:

shark-pens

Shelby the Shark Wooden Pen, £4.50, Sass & Belle

gel-pens

Pastel Gel Pens (Pack of 8), £7.50, John Lewis

macaron-erasers

Tinc Macaroon Erasers (Set of 6), £4, John Lewis

oxford-set

Helix Oxford Splash Stationery Set, £14.50, Amazon

pink-calculator

Casio FX-83GTX Pink Scientific Calculator, £14.99, Argos

Giovanna Fletcher's homeschool edit:

blue-mug

Cath Kidston Mug, £9.99, Very

grimms-toys-medium-rainbow

Grimm's Rainbow Toy (6 Piece), £24.95, Scandiborn

hopscotch

Hop & Count Hopscotch Rug, $37.79, Melissa and Doug

music-box

Melissa & Doug Band-in-a-Box, £21.60, Amazon

caterpillar-music

Caterpillar Xylophone, $14.99, Melissa and Doug

back-to-school-orboot-earth

Orboot Earth Interactive AR Globe, £44.99, PlayShifu

