Strictly Come Dancing's Tom Fletcher delights fans with glimpse into first day of filming Tom will be taking to the dancefloor soon!

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 has kicked off, meaning that the countdown until the new series starts on BBC One is officially on!

Former boy bander Tom Fletcher, who was the first contestant to be announced in this year's line-up, has revealed that filming for the ballroom competition show began on Friday at Elstree Studios.

Taking to Instagram, the McFly star shared a photo of himself looking slightly nervous as he posed in front of his official Strictly dressing room.

"First day of filming for @BBCStrictly. There was an abundance of glitter balls and sparkly fabulousness that I fully embraced! It all feels very real now…" he captioned the snap, which quickly garnered thousands of likes.

Commenting on the post, one follower said: "Eeeeek! Exciting!" Another wrote: "Really looking forward to this. Especially the The Tango know you will be fabulous, Tom," while plenty more wished the dad-of-three luck in the new venture.

Tom shared a behind-the-scenes snap with his followers

Tom is one of 15 celebrities who will be dancing in the upcoming series, and we think it's one of the best line-ups yet. Joining the 36-year-old in the line-up are Sense and Sensibility actor Greg Wise, TikTok star Tilly Ramsay, Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite, Loose Women star Judi Love and BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker.

Soap stars Katie McGlynn, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Nina Wadia have also been confirmed, as well as TV presenter AJ Odudu, CBBC host Rhys Stephenson, Peep Show's Robert Webb, and Dragons' Den investor Sara Davies.

There's no word yet on an official start date for Strictly this year, however, HELLO! understands that the professional dancers have already commenced their training ahead of its usual autumn release.

The ballroom experts get together around July time to start learning choreography for group numbers, as well as individual routines to teach their eventual celebrity partners.

