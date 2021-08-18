Dan Walker leaves Strictly's Oti Mabuse speechless with 'questionable' dance moves The BBC Breakfast is waltzing his way to the ballroom

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker is getting in as much practice as possible before his day-to-day routine is taken over by the glitz and glamour of Strictly Come Dancing.

Sharing a TikTok video of himself copying someone's tap-dancing routine, the 44-year-old remarked: "Training for #strictly is going well."

WATCH: Dan Walker shows off his tap-dancing skills ahead of Strictly

His dance moves didn't go unnoticed, with professional dancer Oti Mabuse quick to react and question his style. "What are those fingers doing? Someone please tell @mrdanwalker this is not how it works, you’re not even sweating," the two-time Strictly champion joked.

Bemused, Dan replied: "@otimabuse Fingers? No-one told me you had to think about fingers… By the way… this was after 3 hours of workout." He then added: "@otimabuse I see what you mean about the fingers now. I seem to be playing air piano with my right hand."

BBC Sports presenter and former Strictly alum Gabby Logan warned him that there was no "tap" during the competition. "You know they don't have 'tap' week?" she remarked, to which Dan replied: "@gabbylogan what? But… my years of tap training? I'll have to reconsider the whole thing! #Riverdance."

The BBC Breakfast host is set to star in Strictly

Despite being one of the main hosts on BBC Breakfast, the dad-of-three is now be gearing up to take part in Strictly.

In a statement released following the announcement, the broadcaster spoke about his reasons for signing up to the BBC show. "I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified and a small part of me is considering going into hiding!" he admitted.

"My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash Up and Strictly. I did Saturday Mash Up this summer so… it's time to embrace the sequins."

