Strictly Come Dancing has announced the first celebrity contestants taking to the ballroom for the upcoming 2021 series.

Appearing on Wednesday's edition of The One Show, the famous faces revealed themselves to Alex Jones, her co-presenter Amar Latif and to viewers.

The first celebrity who has officially joined the Strictly line-up is Tom Fletcher from McFly and McBusted, who expressed his delight (and fear) at being asked to take part. "I'm so pleased the news is out, it's been so hard keeping it secret."

He then described himself as: "Equally parts excited and terrifed."

The second contestant was revealed soon afterwards, and it was none other than Peep Show star and author Robert Webb, who shared that doing the show was "Very very exciting but with a slight undertone of quivering terror."

He also said he signed up because he thought "it would be rude not to".

The third contestant was revealed towards the end of the programme, and it was presenter AJ Odudu, whose codename behind-the-scenes on The One Show was apparently Marge Simpson!

"The secret's out at last... surprise, mum! She's fuming that I've dragged her all the way from Blackburn to London," the down-to-earth star said.

"This is favourite child vibes here," she joked, before saying that she was looking forward to donning some sequins. Asked what dance she was looking forward to, she responded: "All of them!"

Tom revealed the news on The One Show

Matt's bandmate and former Strictly winner Harry Judd even texted the programme with his response to the news, writing: "It's win-win for me... if he wins I'll be so pleased for him but if he doesn't even better, because I can always remind him who did."

The One Show drummed up excitement earlier in the day on Wednesday with a tweet confirming the first three celebrities were set to be announced.

Fans were overjoyed with the news, with one person writing: "You have made hump day so much more interesting, I am so excited cannot wait."

A second fan said: "It's #StrictlySeason baby! Can't wait!" as a third tweeted: "Yes!!! So excited for this! Loved strictly sooooo much last year!"

As well as a fresh batch of famous faces, who will be learning everything from the quickstep to the salsa, the ballroom competition has many changes ahead for its 19th series.

The singer has been keeping the news quiet since Christmas

Professional dancer Janette Manrara announced earlier in the summer that she would not be returning to the dancefloor to compete, and instead would be replacing Zoe Ball on sister show, It Takes Two.

Meanwhile, long-running judge Bruno Tonioli will also be absent due to travel restrictions from the US. Instead, Anton Du Beke will take his seat alongside Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood.

We can't wait for Strictly 2021 to begin!

More recently, the BBC announced that four new professionals have joined the team of dancers for the new series. The new ballroom stars include Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystal.

The producers also announced that although themed weeks such as Halloween are to return, the cast and crew would again be unable to return to the iconic Blackpool Tower, due to issues surrounding social distancing.

