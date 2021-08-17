Strictly Come Dancing: Will Neil Jones have a celebrity partner for 2021 series? We’d love to see him back on the dancefloor!

Strictly Come Dancing is starting to make (dance) moves before coming back onto our screens and has confirmed the full line-up of lucky celebrity contestants who will be taking part in the upcoming 2021 series. While we’re so excited to see the stars strut their stuff, fans are also keen to find out which dancing pros will be having celebrity partners this year.

Neil Jones has long had a strong support base amongst fans who were hugely excited when Neil was partnered up with Alex Scott in his very first celebrity pairing back in 2019. The pair eventually came fifth in the competition.

However, sadly it wasn’t possible for Neil to have a partner in the 2020 series, largely due to the fact that the show ran for a shortened length of time due to the pandemic, and only starred 12 celebrities. So will he have one for the 2021 show? Find out what we know so far…

Very excitingly, it looks almost certain that Neil will be taking to the dance floor with a partner this year! There will be eight contestants dancing with a male partner in the 2021 series, including contestants AJ Odudu, Katie McGlynn, Tilly Ramsay and Sara Davies, alongside John Whaite, who will perform in the first-ever all-male pairing on the show. Since there are eight male dancing pros confirmed to star in the 2021 series, including newcomers Kai Widdrington and Cameron Lombard, it looks like a no-brainer that Neil will have a celebrity partner!

Neil dancing with his ex-wife, Katya Jones

Meanwhile, this will be the first time that Anton Du Beke will not have a celebrity partner - as he will be taking over from Bruno Tonioli as a judge on the show.

Speaking about the dancing pros for 2021, executive producer Sarah James said: “We are so thrilled to be welcoming back our incredible line-up of professional dancers for 2021. Their passion and dedication for Strictly shone through more than ever last year as they all sacrificed so much to deliver an unforgettable series during unprecedented and challenging times.

We can't wait to see the dancing pros back in action

“With so much talent returning to the ballroom, the 2021 series promises more show-stopping choreography, memorable performances and world-class dancing.”

