Adam Peaty shares hilarious costume mishap ahead of Strictly rehearsals Adam will be taking to the dance floor soon!

Strictly Come Dancing will soon be back on our screens, and we can't wait to watch the celebrities putting their best feet forward with the professionals.

And as rehearsals dawn on our celebs, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty has shared a sneak peek inside the studios – although he had a small costume mishap.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Minchin reveals shock as Dan Walker signs for Strictly

Standing in the costume department, the triple Olympic gold medallist stood with his arms outstretched in a gorgeous pink and gold frilled dress that looked perfect for a cha-cha-cha.

The star was safety conscious as he wore a face mask, and it's clear that he still has the Olympics on his mind as he had a beautiful necklace that featured the five Olympic Rings.

"Think I got the wrong outfit," he joked in the post's caption.

Fans were quick to head to the comments, with fellow contestant John Whaite jesting: "Erm, mate I've asked you not to go in my dressing room…"

The star got into the Strictly spirit!

Others disagreed with his caption, with one writing: "No I think you got the right outfit," and another penned: "Suits you." Many others saw the humour and posted a series of crying with laughter emojis.

Adam is one of 15 celebrities who will be dancing in the upcoming series, and we think it's one of the best line-ups yet.

Alongside the 26-year-old will be Ugo Monye, Judi Love, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Nina Wadia, Greg Wise, Tilly Ramsay, Dan Walker, Sara Davies MBE, Rhys Stevenson, John Whaite, AJ Odudu, Robert Webb, Tom Fletcher and Katie McGlynn.

There's no word yet on an official start date for Strictly this year, however, HELLO! understands that the professional dancers have already commenced their training ahead of its usual autumn release.

The ballroom experts get together around July time to start learning choreography for group numbers, as well as individual routines to teach their eventual celebrity partners.

Adam won two golds at the Tokyo Olympics

Each year, the launch show tends to air a couple of weeks before the live shows. The special episode, which is filmed in advance, will see viewers introduced to the celebrities taking part as well as the new professional dancers who have joined the line-up, and welcome back the judges and presenters.

This year fans will be introduced to Kai Widdrington, who is the World Junior Latin American Champion 2010 and a former Dancing With The Stars Ireland professional.

There will also be Nikita Kuzmin, who is a six-time Latin and Ballroom National Champion in Italy and former Let's Dance Germany professional.

Elsewhere, we have reigning South African Latin Champion, Cameron Lombard, and Polish Open Latin Champion 2014 and winner of BBC's The Greatest Dancer, Jowita Przystal.

