Strictly star Oti Mabuse stuns fans with major hair transformation ahead of 2021 series The 31-year-old shared her new look on Instagram

Oti Mabuse has blown her fans away by unveiling a bold new look on Instagram. The Strictly Come Dancing star shared two snapshots documenting a big change to her hair - and followers couldn’t get enough!

Captioning the post, Oti revealed her transformation had coincided with her birthday on 8 August. She wrote: "Hello 31... 2021 let's have fun," along with a winking face.

READ: Strictly star Oti Mabuse shares heartbreaking family news – fans reach out

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oti Mabuse reveals very unexpected gift from husband

In the photos, Oti can be seen rocking a new statement style, with her natural hair now incredibly short and dyed a reddish hue.

READ: Motsi Mabuse's daughter pays adorable tribute to 'auntie Oti' in rare video

MORE: Strictly's Oti Mabuse and Marius Iepure's stylish home - photos

Her famous friends and fans were quick to comment with fellow Strictly dancer Nadiya Bychkova writing: "Beauty!" and adding a flame and love heart emoji.

Oti revealed her striking new look on Instagram

John Whaite - one of the celebrity competitors this series - told Oti: "Oh you beautiful soul!" along with four love heart eyes, while Michelle Visage added: "Love this so much." Steph McGovern, Laura Whitmore and Dr Ranj were also among those to comment.

READ: Oti Mabuse's genius fashion hack is amazing

MORE: Oti Mabuse is a goddess in white crop top and trumpet skirt

Oti's fans were no less impressed by her new look. "You look stunning, you should have your natural hair out more often," one remarked, while a second simply wrote: "Yes Queen." A huge number of others left flame and love hearts in the comments section.

The 2021 Strictly celebrity contestants

Oti is among the 15 professional dancers who will be taking part in the upcoming series of Strictly. And she’ll be hoping for a hat trick; the Pretoria-born star won the 2019 competition with Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher and went on to repeat her success last year, taking home the Glitterball trophy with comedian Bill Bailey.

READ: Adam Peaty shares hilarious costume mishap ahead of Strictly rehearsals

MORE: When will Strictly Come Dancing 2021 start?

Oti and Bill won the 2020 competition

The 2021 series will see some big changes, however. There are four new pro dancers taking to the dance floor this year - Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystal. Strictly will also see its first-ever all-male pairing with Bake Off star John Whaite confirmed to be dancing with a same-sex partner.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.