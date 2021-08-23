Strictly fans concerned after beloved pro-dancers missing from recent photo Some eagle-eyed fans noticed a few favourites were absent...

Preparations for series 19 of Strictly Come Dancing are well underway, including rehearsals and photoshoots with the amazing professional dancers.

But some eagle-eyed fans were left concerned after spotting that a number of the show favourites were missing from a recent image.

Strictly star Amy Dowden drummed up excitement when she shared a professional shot of herself and her fellow dancers along with the caption: "So excited @bbcstrictly."

But fans noticed that some of her colleagues were missing, including Diane Buswell, Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez. A concerned follower wrote: "Gorgeous, but where's Dianne, Karen, Gorka, and Neil and Aljaz?" Another fan further noted: "And Johannes!" A third comment read simply: "Where's @aljazskorjanec?", while a fourth echoed their concern, asking: "Where's Gorka?"

Although it's not known why some of the pro dancers were missing from the group shot, one of Amy's followers had a theory. "This shoot was to introduce the new pros," they said, adding: "So I'm assuming they haven't needed all of the older ones. Seems like they only required a few of the old pros to take some photos."

Meanwhile, some of the celebrities have been sharing glimpses of their own preparations for the upcoming ballroom competition. McFly star Tom Fletcher, who was the first person to be announced in the celebrity line-up, shared his excitement on Friday after heading to Elstree studios for his first day of filming.

Taking to Instagram, the musician shared a photo of himself looking slightly nervous as he posed in front of his official Strictly dressing room.

"First day of filming for @BBCStrictly. There was an abundance of glitter balls and sparkly fabulousness that I fully embraced! It all feels very real now…" he captioned the snap, which quickly garnered thousands of likes and messages of support from his followers.

