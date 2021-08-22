Dan Walker's fans rush to respond as he poses unexpected question ahead of Strictly stint The BBC Breakfast star was trying to have a relaxing Sunday!

Dan Walker shared an adorable photo with his fans on Instagram on Sunday, but there was a less-than-glamorous underside to the picture!

The BBC Breakfast presenter posted a sweet snap of his beloved dog Winnie, who looked a bit regretful as she gazed at the camera.

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker jokes about his new Strictly partner

The dad-of-three captioned the photo: "Full bath required after rolling in fox poo… not me… but a rather guilty looking Winnie. Why do dogs do that?"

The star's followers were quick to commiserate, with one writing: "Sunday morning ritual in our house!!!"

Some of Dan's other fans kindly shared their tips for reducing the smell.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker shows off his tap-dancing skills ahead of Strictly

"Tomato ketchup gets out the stink," commented one, with a second agreeing: "Bonkers but it works."

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker makes intimate quip about wife Sarah

SEE: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker's vintage family home is not what you'd expect

Another chimed in: "Every time for my dog too and she literally rubs it into her neck like perfume… There is a good shampoo specifically to get rid of the smell which really works."

Dan's dog Winnie was in need of a bath!

This Morning co-host Eamonn Holmes, meanwhile, gave Dan a helpful insight into his pup's behaviour.

He wrote: "Apparently it's to cloak them in the scent of a bigger predator… which in turn is more likely to keep them safe because it scares off their enemies."

Dan was no doubt hoping to enjoy a relaxing weekend at home before his schedule fills up with Strictly rehearsals and filming dates.

Dan is headed to the Strictly dancefloor this autumn

The Sheffield-based broadcaster revealed earlier this month that he would be hitting the dancefloor as a contestant on the BBC show this autumn.

"Dan Walker? More like Dan Waltzer. We cannot wait to see @mrdanwalker swap @BBCBreakfast for the #Strictly ballroom!" read a post on Strictly's official Instagram account, confirming the news.

It looks set to be an exciting series, with shake-ups including dance pro Janette Manrara graduating to host It Takes Two while Anton Du Beke joins the judging panel and the show welcomes four new dancers.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.